In My View 10/28/2019: Spartan basketball

Michigan State basketball begins this week with Tuesday's exhibition game against Albion-- in my view the only issue in this game is to make sure the Spartans suffer no more injuries.

Who knows who the favorite should be for the regular season opener a week from tomorrow night against Kentucky in New York.

Josh Langford's injury loss in my view will hurt significantly throughout the season and many observers will be surprised if he returns.

Without him MSU will have to have others develop substantially in my view to even return to the final four next April in Atlanta.