MSU football coach Mark Dantonio obviously does not like his players to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal-- and six are there since September 25th-- but when pressed on Tuesday Dantonio said he'd take the "high road"meaning he's not happy but won't publicly comment in a negative way.

It's a fact of life all coaches at his level must deal with and as he said all he can do is press forward and not dwell on those leaving-- I agree.

