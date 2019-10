They talk about how tough NFL and college football players are?

That's true but how about a couple of high school teams, Portland and Mason, both 7-0 and they meet tomorrow night.

Portland coach John Novara tells me he has two players due for post season surgery two more with torn ACL's and all will play Friday because they've been cleared by doctors if they can deal with the pain. All four say they can. Tough kids to be sure.

