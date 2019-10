The Lansing Lugnuts make it for owner Tom Dickson over 24 years, Lansing Ignite goes down after one year, apparently.

Baseball sells more easily than soccer in my view, but hey, the Lugnuts don't pay the players, the parent Toronto Blue Jays do.

Dickson has to pay the soccer players and all of the other affiliated expenses and therein is the main reason I think why the Lugnuts have survived and Ignite did not.

