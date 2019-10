Michigan State can only hope it improves over its bye week and the Spartans still have a chance to winout and finish 9-3.

I'm not saying that's going to happen but it could if MSU improves.

That's what the bye week is for to rest and improve right?

I still believe this is no better than 8-4 season maybe 7-5 and with those numbers you're looking likely at the Pinstripe Bowl in New York against someone like South Carolina on Dec. 27th.

