In My View 10/14/2019: Detroit Lions

Big game for the Detroit Lions tonight.

If they beat the Packers in Green Bay, in my view, they will have to be considered contenders to win the NFC North division title.

There'd still be 11 games remaining but the Lions would prove they can play with the division's best because that's where the Packers, in my view, are at the moment.

If the Lions lose they are not out of it by any means-- but a win would be such a big statement for a team that never seems to play meaningful games at this time of the year.

