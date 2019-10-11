In My View 10/11/2019: High school football

Sports Blitz 11:15 tonight here on channel ten, this is week seven of high school football.

Story lines abound in tonight's Williamston at Mason game.

Williamston is 4-2 and the final three games are against all unbeaten teams, Olivet and Pewamo-Westphalia to follow Mason.

And the host Bulldogs tonight are now three wins away from their first unbeaten regular season in football in school history.

These two teams will be in the news likely the rest of the way until the playoffs.

