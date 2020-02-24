Impeachment an afterthought for Democrat lawmaker

There are signs in some House races that impeachment might not be the political weapon Republicans have hoped.

Democrat Elissa Slotkin's town hall last week featured none of the booing or rowdy chanting that characterized five of her public events during the impeachment proceedings.

Five Republicans in her Lansing-area district are hoping to challenge her in part because she helped clear the way for President Donald Trump's impeachment.

But none has shown the ability to raise close to her $1.3 million hauled in the last three months of the year.

Other endangered Democrats also raised millions during the proceedings.

