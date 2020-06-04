Ill-considered posts lead to lost jobs amid protests, crisis

A writer from a “Law & Order spin-off and an NBA broadcaster found themselves out of jobs after social media posts this week, and they're not alone.

Screenwriter Craig Gore was fired after he posed with a gun and threatened looters on Facebook. Sacramento Kings announcer Grant Napear resigned after tweeting critically of Black Lives Matter.

Police officers, public employees and a symphony trombonist also lost jobs after making posts that their bosses found too incendiary or insensitive.

Crisis management publicist Danny Deraney says people should “read the room” and resist the urge to post volatile opinions in the current heated moment.

