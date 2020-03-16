Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

(Gray News) - Actor Idris Elba tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, he said Monday on Twitter.

Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba at the world premiere of "Cats" held at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by: zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2019/AP)

“I feel OK, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” he tweeted. “Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing - No panic.”

He also posted a video with him and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba. He said she had not been tested yet but was not showing any symptoms.

He said he found out Friday that someone he had been in contact with had tested positive. He has self-quarantined since and got his test results back Monday.

He encouraged everyone to practice social distancing, wash their hands often and follow other recommendations for lowering the risk of exposure.

“Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now,” he said. “If you’re feeling ill, or you feel like you should be tested or have been exposed, you should do something about it, alright? It’s really important.”

Elba is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for the virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said last week that they had tested positively in Australia.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

