Idris Elba lends his voice to a song helping relief efforts

British actor Idris Elba has lent his voice to a new song about black men and mental health that will benefit pandemic relief efforts.

Elba is featured on the song “Kings” by Kosine, a singer-songwriter-producer best known for crafting hits for Big Sean, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna.

Elba delivers a spoken word performance on “Kings,” which was released Friday. The Golden Globe-winning actor has dipped his toe in music multiple times: He’s released several EPs and also appeared on Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ sophomore album.

Kosine said a portion of the proceeds from “Kings” will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

