Ida's Eye On Small Business Saturday

Thousands in mid-Michigan flocked to the big chain stores Friday morning for Black Friday Deals.

However, you don’t want to overlook another great day of deals during Small Business Saturday.

Tons of stores in Lansing are participating in the sale.

For anyone who wants to give the gift of experience, sign up for a cookie or cookie decorating class at Fudge & Frosting .

Looking to amp’ up your entertaining skills? Take a cocktail making class at “http://michigrain.net/">MichiGrain Distillery..

News 10’s Weather Authority forecast may predict temperatures in the 30s next week, it’s never too early to start thinking of grabbing tickets to check out a Lansing Lugnuts game. .

If you want to give a physical gift to a loved one, treat the fashionable man in your life to new threads from Kositcheks .

For the active person in your life, take a spin to Riverfront Cycle and Sports .

You can also check out merchandise for the comic book lover in your life at Summit Comics and Games.

Is there any better gift than food, though?

Wine and dine at Envie.

Or check out Bowdie’s Chophouse .

Warm up someone’s day with the gift of caffeine at Strange Matter Coffee Company.

