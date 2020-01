A section of road in Eaton County was closed down on Monday after a two- car accident.

The accident happened around 11:08 a.m. at the intersection of Canal Road and Old River Trail in Delta Township.

Police say that icy conditions were present at the time of the crash and were most likely the cause.

They re-opened the intersection just over an hour later.

No word yet on any injuries.

