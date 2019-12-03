Iconic Temple Building $9M redevelopment moves forward

New life could soon be coming to the Iconic Temple near Lansing's Old Town neighborhood after a plan got the green light during Monday's city council meeting.

The proposed project would include new housing, retail, and nearby parking in the vacant building that sits on the corner of Cedar Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue.

This is an important spot in terms of both commercial and residential activity, and I am excited that we are working with Michigan Community Capital to re-activate this space with housing and mixed-use options,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

According to the city, the plan would offer new, first floor retail and office space, along with 31 new residential units. Fifty-one parking spaces would be created in an attached two-story parking garage.

The proposed $9 million renovation is expected to begin construction this spring and be completed sometime in late 2021.

