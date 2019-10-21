Iconic Golf Haus building appears prepped for demolition

The former Golf Haus building at 700 N. Pennsylvania Ave. appears close to being completely torn down.

Billed once as “the nation’s No. 1 golf discounter,” the building is now surrounded by fencing and appears prepped for demolition.

The store opened in 1973 and closed in late 2012, said Jim Hornberger, its former owner.

Hornberger, of East Lansing, said the Golf Haus was one of the first off-course golf stores in the U.S. to carry pro-caliber equipment and

received national acclaim for its mail order business.

“We were at the right place at the right time,” Hornberger said.

Hornberger said he decided to close the business in 2012 because he simply wanted to retire.

Hornberger sold the former Golf Haus building and an adjacent home at Saginaw Highway and Pennsylvania Avenue about a year and a half ago to a developer.

It was unclear Monday night what the property could be used for.

