Ice jam causing flooding along Kalamazoo River

Parts of Kalamazoo County are under a flood warning because of an ice jam.

The ice jam is downstream, causing the water to back up in the Kalamazoo river and causing flooding.

Authorities are warning people who live in the area to monitor conditions closely because river levels can fluctuate rapidly.

Sheriff Richard Fuller said people need to stay away from the water due to the possibility of being swept away in the flood.

He said that a homeless encampment along the river is being checked to make sure there are no people living in the area, and said shelter will be available to those people.

The weather service says when the jam finally breaks all the water and debris that was trapped will rush downstream and may cause flash flooding.

The warning is in effect until Thursday.

Copyright 2020 CNN and WILX. All rights reserved.