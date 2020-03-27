IMF head says global economy now in recession

The head of the International Monetary Fund said Friday it is clear that the global economy has now entered a recession that could be as bad or worse than the 2009 downturn.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the 189-nation lending agency was forecasting a recovery in 2021, saying it could be a “sizable rebound.”

But she said this would only occur if nations succeed in containing the coronavirus and limiting the economic damage.

She said a key concern was whether the sudden halt in activity might trigger a wave of bankruptcies and layoffs.

