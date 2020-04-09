IMF Leader: Coronavirus will push global economy into deep recession

The head of the International Monetary Fund says the coronavirus pandemic will push the global economy into the deepest recession since the Great Depression.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday that the world's poorest countries will be hardest hit.

Her remarks came as she previewed next week’s virtual meetings of the 189-nation IMF and its sister lending organization, the World Bank.

She said that the IMF will release an updated world economic forecast on Tuesday that will show just how quickly the coronavirus outbreak has turned what had been expected to be a solid year of growth into a deep downturn.

