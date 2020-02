Illinois marijuana dispensaries raked in nearly $40 million in sales in January after the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Sales totaled $39.2 million, according to the state.

The state said it was a successful launch of the legal cannabis industry.

Records show Illinois residents accounted for $30.6 million in sales while consumers from out-of-state purchased $8.6 million of cannabis products.

