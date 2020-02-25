IHOP free pancakes to benefit Sparrow Children's Center

IHOP and Sparrow Children's Center are teaming up to give away free pancakes--sort of.

Tuesday, Feb.25 is Free Pancake Day at IHOP. Locations in East Lansing and Jackson will be serving free short stacks of pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In return, guests are asked to leave a donation for the Sparrow Children's Center, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

This is the 14th year that IHOP has done this pancake benefit.

Since 2006, they've raised over $30 million for their charity partners.

