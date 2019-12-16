IFF to merge with DuPont Nutrition and Biosciences unit

International Flavors and Fragrances is merging with DuPont's Nutrition and Biosciences unit in a $26.2 billion deal that would form a new company.
The deal announced Sunday would give DuPont shareholders 55.4% of the new company's shares, while IFF shareholders will get 44.6%.
When the deal closes, DuPont will get a $7.3 billion cash payment, the companies said in a statement.
The deal was unanimously approved by the boards of both companies.
