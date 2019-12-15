ICAS raises over $6,000 during all night event

The cats and dogs at the Ingham County Animal Shelter didn't get much sleep last night.

The shelter held an all-night adoption event in spirit of the holidays. People were be able to adopt a shelter animal until 1 a.m.

The shelter was allowing people to name their own price to adopt any animal in order to help more furry friends find their forever home.

Throughout the night, the shelter posted pictures of the pets that were still looking for homes on their Facebook page.

This year 12 animals were adopted and the shelter raised $6,300 as of 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Last year 25 pets were adopted at this event and raised $9,000.

