ICAS cuts adoption prices to clear space for new animals

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is closed to the public, but some services are still being offered. This includes emergency foster placement due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The shelter says the idea is to reduce the population of animals in the shelter.

Animal adoption fees have been reduced to just $25 per pet in order to encourage adoptions. However, walk-in adoptions are now suspended in favor of appointment-based adoptions.

Animal control officers will still respond to emergency calls, and all officers have been given protective equipment. Officials have been told to limit contact with the public whenever possible.

For more information on discounted adoption fees or other programs at Ingham County Animal Control, visit their website by clicking here.