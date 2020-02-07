ICACS hosts new vaccine location

Ingham County Animal Control is hosting its monthly clinic at a new location this month.

Attwood New Tech Magnet School has teamed up with the Ingham County Animal Shelter to build dog houses. (Source: WILX)

The Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter will hold its low cost pet licensing and vaccination clinic for county resident pet owners at the Oak Park YMCA in South Lansing on 900 Long Blvd.

Vaccines for rabies are free to all Ingham County residents.

Additional services are available for $10, including distemper vaccines and micro-chipping. Dog licenses can also be purchased.

If you are a non-county resident, you can still get vaccines for your pet for $15.

For households interested in getting their pets spayed or neutered, low cost vouchers will be available for purchase at the vaccination clinics, the Ingham County Animal Control Outreach Center on 826 W Saginaw, and the Ingham County Animal Control Shelter on Buhl St, in Mason.

Clinics run from 12 - 4 p.m., and are “walk in” clinics, with no appointment is necessary.

Dogs must be on a leash at all times, and cats should be brought in a carrier.

2020 Dog Licensing Fees:

1 year 1 year delinquent 3 year

Sterilized/Fixed $15.00 $30.00 $35.00

Unsterilized $45.00 $90.00 $125.00

Voucher Program Fees:

Male Female

Cat $20.00 $30.00

Dog $45.00 $50.00

*Voucher fee includes cost of surgery, rabies vaccine, and distemper vaccine as age appropriate. Surgeries are performed at participating veterinary clinics.

For more information on outreach programs fees or other assistance at Ingham County Animal Control, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICAC website at www.ac.ingham.org, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.

Ingham County Animal Control is open M,T,Th,F,Sa 10:30-5pm and W 10:30-6pm. The shelter is closed on county observed holidays.

