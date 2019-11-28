ICACS asks for help to "Deck the Paws"

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) is looking for your help in spreading some holiday cheer this year.

ICACS is asking for pre-filled stockings for shelter pets.

The shelter said the stockings can have various pet-related items in them like collars, toys, canned food and treats.

Local pet supply retailer Preuss Pets will also be joining in on the 'Deck the Paws" initiative by donating a pre-filled stocking to ICACS for every $25 that is spent in their dog and cat departments, according to ICACS.

Wondering what the shelter is doing with these stockings?

ICACS said they are planning to send adopters home with the stockings all throughout December, or as long as they are available.

For more information on discounted adoption fees or other programs, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, or visit their website here.

