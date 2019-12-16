ICAC holiday foster program in need of foster families

Animals won't have to spend their holidays alone thanks to a holiday foster program.

The Ingham County Animal Control is looking for foster families for pets to spend two weeks with during the holidays.

The pets are at their temporary foster homes from Dec. 19 through Jan. 3.

This program offers a unique opportunity for the animals to get exposure to people through the foster family's friends and extended family.

ICAS said that spending the holidays with a family in a real home can make a big different in these animals lives.

If you think you and your family are able to host a foster pet over the holiday season, contact foster coordinator Lauren Yunker at 517-676-8311, or email at loxendale-yunker@ingham.org.

