'I will beat it': Barrett announces he has skin cancer

News 10 Today co-anchor Barrett Tryon shared on air Thursday morning he was recently diagnosed with skin cancer.

News 10 Today co-anchor Barrett Tryon shared on air Thursday morning he was recently diagnosed with skin cancer. (WILX)

"I've gotten a lot of questions over the last week or so why I haven't been wearing a tie. As a journalist, I tell the story of other people every day. You deserve to know what's going on with me," he said Wednesday, when he first shared the news on Facebook.

He told viewers he plans to have surgery later this month — and plans to keep updating his Facebook page on that upcoming surgery and recovery.

"No one wants to hear the word 'cancer' from their doctor. The good news: it is treatable. And I will beat it."

He also thanked everyone for the hundreds of messages already left on his Facebook page.

"It's a battle I know I'm not alone in," he said.

Follow Barrett on Facebook for updates on what's next.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.