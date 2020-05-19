"I am Lansing" campaign raises $45k for shops

There's a campaign raising big money to give back to businesses in the Lansing-area and it's called "I am Lansing."

The group is selling T-shirts, hoodies and other merchandise with its logo.

A portion of the proceeds will go to local businesses.

Since April, "I am Lansing" has raised $45,000 to give to 115 businesses.

"I have the equipment, I have the means to produce, so why not use our tools to help others in hopes that once this is over, the funds will come in," said Matthew Crumb.

Over the next few months, Crumb hopes to give $2,000 grants to local businesses who submit their story to the organization.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.