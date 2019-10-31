I-94 ramp back open following crash in Jackson County

Police are investigating a crash that closed down an I-94 exit ramp for several hours in Jackson County.

The crash happened at the eastbound I-94 exit ramp to Sargent Road (Exit 145) around 8:33 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

The ramp was reopened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to MDOT.

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety tells News 10 that information regarding the crash could not be released until later Thursday morning.

You can track traffic here.

Stay with News 10 for updates.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.