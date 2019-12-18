I-94 corridor project progressing

MDOT is reporting Wednesday that the construction project on I-94, that includes bridge reconstruction in Jackson County, is at 60% completion.

And, the Cooper Street Bridge that goes over I-94 is expected to reopen Thursday, Dec. 19.

MDOT spokesman Aaron Jenkins says the bridge is part of a rebuilt and redesigned I-94 Cooper Street interchange that is expected to include a new roundabout on each side of the bridge.

The I-94 project in Jackson County started in summer 2018 and is expected to end this spring.

MDOT says "that the the current corridor is, in part, functionally obsolete and is scheduled to be upgraded to current design standards in the next seven to 10 years."

Check out the latest photos.



