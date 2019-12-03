I-94 construction to begin in Jackson

The Michigan Department of Transportation will be completing traffic shifts on both east and westbound I-94 on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 9 a.m.

The shifts will be between M-60 and West Ave. in order to shift traffic back to normal.

The left lane of eastbound traffic will close first. When that shift is finished, the left lane of westbound traffic will close.

The shift is a part of the I-94 Corridor Project.

This work is expected to wrap up on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at 3 p.m.

