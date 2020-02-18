I-94 construction finishing this summer

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials say work on I-94 through Jackson County will wrap up this summer.

Bridge beams for the Cooper Street bridge will be set up this spring. The bridge opened in December of 2019.

The bridge has two roundabouts on each said and MDOT said this will allow traffic to operate more smoothly.

"We have been in the middle of the construction for the past year and it is really great for the road to finally be open. It's going to make it a lot easier to get to our shop, a lot easier to get out on the road to do our work," Brian Penn, who works at Meekof Tire, said.

The remaining components of the project include the I-94 bridge over the Grand River.

The project will cost around $110 million.

The project has been going on since the summer of 2018.

