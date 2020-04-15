I-496 experiencing traffic backups

Westbound I-496 is experiencing heavy traffic backups.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area of westbound I-496 and U.S. 127 between Dunckel Road and Saginaw Street.

A protest is happening at the Lansing Capitol which is causing traffic backups and road blockages.

There is no word on how long the traffic backup could last.

