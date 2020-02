Drivers should be aware of a road closure in Lansing that happens on Thursday.

The BWL says they will be closing the easternmost northbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. between Lapeer St. and W. Saginaw St. in order to repair a fire hydrant.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the business day.

The BWL is encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes or expect delays.

