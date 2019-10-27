Hundreds race in Screaming Banshee 5K

The chilly wind didn't stop hundreds of people from coming to Potterville for the Screaming Banshee 5K race on Sunday.

There were multiple races available for all levels of runner, including a 5K, 10K, half marathon and kids race.

People were invited to make the race extra festive and wear their costumes.

Medals and t-shirts were given to winners of their age group.

A DJ was blasting tunes after the race and there was food available for participants.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.