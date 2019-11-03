Hundreds race and raise money for the Woldumar Nature Center

On Sunday, many used their extra hour from the daylight saving time's change to explore Lansing Trails in the Run -A- Munk race.

Hundreds race in Run-A-Monk 5k/10k

More than 200 trail runners, hikers, and nature enthusiasts from all over Michigan came out for the 5k and 10k trail races.

Participants got to run along the Grand River experiencing the prairie, pine forest, and wetlands of Woldumar Nature Center.

"This is an important event for getting that running community out here. Kind of exposing people to what we offer out here with our trails and our programming, and just gets more people involved in our mission to educate people about the natural environment," said Kevin Wernet, the Executive Director.

The race raised nearly $6,000 that will be supporting the nature center's science education for young people throughout the Greater Lansing Area.