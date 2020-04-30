Hundreds protest at State Capitol Thursday

Hundreds of people showed up outside of the State Capitol to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer's efforts to extend the state of emergency, which is set to expire Thursday, April 30.

Protesters say they want to get back to work and feel their constitutional rights are being taken away.

Protesters told News 10 they feel they should be able to see their families and have the option to choose whether or not they want to wear personal protective equipment.

Two protesters told News 10 they feel the virus '"isn't real" and think it's just like the flu.

However in a statement Wednesday, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said he was "disappointed" that people continued to protest during this uncertain time.

"I am disappointed that people continue to come to Lansing and gather at the Capitol and put themselves, as well as Lansing residents, at risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19. We all need to be practicing social distancing by staying home or only working essential jobs in our own communities to ensure that we beat this virus,” said Mayor Schor. “The Governor’s Executive Order recognizes that people are still allowed to exercise their First Amendment right to freedom of speech, and the City of Lansing understands the resources that are necessary to ensure a safe environment throughout the City during these protests. LPD, LFD and our Public Service Department have plans for large group protests, should they be needed.”

Lawmakers are meeting Thursday to discuss whether or not to extend the state of emergency.

As of Wednesday, the state of Michigan had just over 40,000 cases of coronavirus with 3,670 deaths.

You can watch the protest here:

This is a developing news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.