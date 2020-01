Hundreds of gallons of raw sewage overflowed into a lake in Leoni Township.

The Leoni Township Supervisor confirmed that about 400 gallons of raw wastewater flowed out of a sewer main into Center Lake.

The sewage did get into the surface water of the lake.

The overflow was due to an obstructed sewer main, which has since

been unplugged.

