Hundreds of Michigan residents being home quarantined for possible Coronavirus

The coronavirus is being monitored in 326 Michigan residents who recently traveled abroad.

These people had all traveled to China or were passengers on an infected cruise ship during the last month.

The MDHHS says the travelers are seen as "Medium" or "Low risk" for infection.

No one has been placed in quarantine facilities but they have been asked to practice home quarantine as much as possible.

They will also be seen by a local public health practitioner for a 14 day period.

The local health departments are looking to see if they develop a temperature, cough, or have difficulty breathing.

A spokesperson from the MDHHS said, "This is a to date number as of 1/31/2020, which means some of the 326 are no longer being monitored as they have passed the 14 day incubation window for the disease."

