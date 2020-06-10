Hundreds of protesters on the lawn of State Capitol

Hundreds of protesters are on the front lawn of the State Capitol protesting police brutality and advocating for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protesters are holding signs calling for police departments to be funded while others are calling for the protection of black men.

Some signs read "police the police."

The protest is peaceful at this time.

