Huge Super Bowl upgrade

Scoreboards display "Super Bowl LIV Miami" during a tour of Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
An $85-million dollar boost.
That's how much AT&T has spent to upgrade cell service at Hard Rock Stadium, host of Super Bowl 54.
The company says the upgrade in the stadium and parking lot provides 300% more capacity than was available at the start of football season.
AT&T says it also upgraded areas around hotels, airports, convention centers, and practice fields to improve reliability and speed.
The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in Miami.
