Huge Super Bowl upgrade

An $85-million dollar boost.

That's how much AT&T has spent to upgrade cell service at Hard Rock Stadium, host of Super Bowl 54.

The company says the upgrade in the stadium and parking lot provides 300% more capacity than was available at the start of football season.

AT&T says it also upgraded areas around hotels, airports, convention centers, and practice fields to improve reliability and speed.

The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in Miami.

