Hudsonville Ice Cream scooping up nominations for heroes to get free ice cream

Hudsonville Ice Cream wants to give back to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family-owned ice cream company wants to say thank you to doctors, nurses, first responders, and other healthcare workers by having them nominated for "Random Acts of Ice Cream."

"Nominators can share why the healthcare hero in their lives should receive an ice cream pick-me-up in these trying times, and Hudsonville Ice Cream will coordinate with selected nominators to gather shipping information and send the care package without any effort or time required of the recipient. Ice cream pints from Hudsonville will be delivered directly to homes of those working in the fight against the virus," a news release said.

The program will continue throughout the summer.

Hudsonville also announced a goal of donating more than 100,000 pints of ice cream to hospitals across the midwest as a way to say "thank you."

For more information and to nominate someone, visit Hudsonville's website.

