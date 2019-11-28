Howell facility ceases TCE emissions

Diamond Chrome Plating announced that it will no longer use trichloroethylene (TCE) and is removing its vapor degreaser from its Howell facility.

Previous air sampling last week found high levels of TCE in the area around the Diamond Chrome Plating facility, creating a public health hazard.

Diamond Chrome stopped operation of its degreaser, the suspected source of the TCE emissions, in response to these findings.

The health department said elevated levels of TCE can cause birth defects and raise the risk of kidney cancer and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

