How you can protect your privacy from home camera hackers

Stories of home security cameras being hacked are going viral--and they have many people worried.

A family in Desoto County had this experience after finding out the Ring camera in their 8-year-old's room was hacked and a man was watching the room.

The hacker taunted the 8-year-old for over five minutes, playing strange music and even telling 8-year-old Alyssa to destroy her bedroom.

The LeMay family installed the camera just four days before the device was apparently hacked.

“I watched the video and I mean my heart just like... I didn’t even get to the end where she is screaming ‘mommy, mommy’ before I like ran inside,” said LeMay. “They could have watched them sleeping, changing. I mean they could have seen all kinds of things,” she said. “Honestly, my gut it makes me feel like it’s either somebody who knows us or somebody who is very close by.”

The camera now sits on the counter disconnected, waiting to be returned.

Ring says hackers "often re-use credentials stolen or leaked from one service on other services."

So, how can you protect yourself from hackers?

Security experts say you should use a strong and unique password. The longer the password is, the more secure it is.

Experts say you should also chance your password often and set up two-factor authentication, which will make it more difficult for a hacker to break in.

LeMay admits she had not set up the two-factor authentication for the Ring account. The family has taken other security precautions since the incident, including setting their WiFi so it is no longer visible to others.

Ring said it is investigating all incidents and are taking appropriate actions to remove the hackers from affected accounts.

