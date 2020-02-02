How to watch the State of the Union

President Donald Trump will deliver his third State of the Union address Tuesday night.

It comes as the Senate is in the middle of his impeachment trial.

Final arguments will resume Monday.

Wednesday, lawmakers will vote on the president's acquittal.

You can watch the State of the Union on WILX Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

You can also watch on WILX.com through our Live Stream.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been chosen to give Democrats' response to the speech.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.