How to stay safe when online dating

With the growing popularity of online dating, it's important to know how to stay safe if you're using dating apps.

While there's nothing that can guarantee your safety, News 10 talked with a few different organizations who gave similar safety advice when it comes to online dating and the use of dating apps.

Officials suggest doing some background research on anyone you plan on meeting up with. Although accessing criminal background checks may not be super easy, you should at least check out their social media profiles.

If you're going to go on a date with someone you met online, make sure you do so in a safe and public place.

Officials also suggest telling a friend or family member where you are going, who you are meeting and how long you plan to be out.

"You're meeting a stranger. You don't know who this person is. Anybody can kind of change their personality, change who they are online, and so who you're actually meeting in person, when it comes to that, could be very different from what you're expecting to meet," East Lansing Police Department Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez said.

Officials also recommend that you keep your phone charged and suggest removing yourself from the situation if you're feeling uneasy.

