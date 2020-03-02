East Lansing directing voters on re-submitting absentee ballots

If your favorite candidate in the Presidential primary drops out of the race, but you've already submitted your absentee ballot in East Lansing, the city has you covered. The East Lansing City Clerk's Office is offering help for those wishing to spoil and re-submit their ballot.

Those wishing to do so must submit a request form to the clerk's office, or on the city's website. However, the office will also accept signed statements from voters that they want to spoil their vote and submit a new ballot.

It is important to note that, if a voter has voted for a candidate that has since dropped out of the election, the rest of their ballot will not be invalidated. It is not required to spoil and re-vote a ballot.

The city clerk's office will have expanded hours to accommodate voting requests.

