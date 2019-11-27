How to safely deep fry a turkey

This Thanksgiving, some people will forego the traditional route to deep fry their turkey.

This delicious alternative can also be very dangerous.

This year, the Eastside Fish Fry is cooking up more than 100 deep fried turkeys.

"The first year we did like 20. Next year we did like 30, 40 and we jumped it up every year and so now it's a really smooth process," said Henry Meyer, owner of the Eastside Fish Fry.

"We make sure they're thawed correctly. We season them, marinate them for up to 24 hours before we put them in there, and then we measure out the grease. All the turkeys are about the same size so it helps. It's easy to kind of maneuver into the next turkey."

To deep fry a turkey yourself, safety starts before you even turn on your fryer.

"First, you want to make sure that your turkey is thawed completely through, inside and outside. Never use a frozen turkey because that will cause a lot of problems with the water and also with the oil. They don't mix," said Michael Roberts with Delta Township Fire.

Make sure the oil is around 350 degrees.

Fire officials say it can become as flammable as gasoline.

"When you're measuring your oil, what you want to do is actually start by putting your turkey in the pot and then putting water in there and then marking that on the pot, the water level, so it's just covering the turkey. Then, you take out the turkey, dry it off, throw out the water and put the oil to that level," said Roberts.

If a fire does break out, water will only make it worse.

Following these tips will keep firefighters out of your home this Thanksgiving.

"We want you to enjoy your family and friends, but we want you to be safe, so make sure that we can enjoy these for years to come," said Roberts.

