How to stay safe this Halloween

Halloween is on Thursday and the time for trick or treating is almost here, but when heading out for the witching hours, there are some simple things to be aware of to make sure your night is danger free.

One of the biggest things that police say to do is to check your child's candy before they eat it.

"Parents should be looking for any obvious deformity in the packaging, whether it's opened, ripped a little bit," says Deputy Chief East Lansing Police, Steve Gonzalez.

Gonzalez also recommends to look for any tiny pin holes or anything that seems odd or out of place.

Another thing parents are keeping in mind is making sure their child is visible.

"When I take my kids out (I) make sure that they were a bright jacket," says Daniel Salas.

Police recommend putting a glow stick on the back of a costume, or wear anything that makes them visible to you and cars driving around them.

"Drivers might have limited visibility if it's raining out with the glare from other headlights or water on their windshields," says Gonzalez.

"Be careful in crossing the street even though there is a crowd and everything, you got a lot of people out there that just don't care," said Salas.

One last thing to keep in mind is to dress for the weather.

"Put hoodies on underneath their costumes, they want their costumes shown, just throw their costume over their jacket," says Salas.

Police say younger children are more susceptible to getting hypothermia.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.