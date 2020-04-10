How to keep kids entertained, well-adjusted while schooling from home

With Michigan's schools being closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, many parents are left wondering how to play teacher.

In this edition of 'Schools Rule,' WILX News 10 is looking into how parents can adapt more successfully to that role-while also working from home.

"Creating a new normal, having a good routine, keeping your goals in front of you and create a work space," explained Dr. Lesa Louch when asked about how parents can navigate schooling from home. Dr. Louch is the President for Online and the Center for Graduate Studies at Baker College.

"Whether you're a parent and you're working at home with your K-12, create a space for them so they can do their work without interruption."

For students in in K-12 and even college students, Dr. Louch says it is important to know where to turn for help.

"I know a lot of K-12 teachers are reaching out or asking students what they're doing, they're engaging them," explained Dr. Louch. "At the university level, use the tools that are in front of you. I know a lot of students use Skype or CAD or FaceTime. Engage not only with your teachers, your faculty members, your professors, but also your classmates. Stay connected."

Lots of young and school age children are also home, and for some families that means their guardians are now also playing 'teacher.'

"Ultimately it's about conversation and helping your kids know that you're a safe place to land and that you want to know how they're feeling," explained Dr. Angela Leuchtmann, the Program Director for Teacher Education at Baker College.

Both Dr. Louch and Dr. Leuchtmann say routine is key-at any age level.

"When you look at your child's schedule you should think about all the things your child needs to do that day. But be sure to plan times for breaks," explained Dr. Leuchtmann. "When you set up that initial schedule, write it up in a checklist fashion for your children with however long you want them to work on every specific task and then give them the chance to take ownership and check off the things that they're doing."

There are online resources to help parents navigate schooling from home and to know where their students are in their studies. There are a link to a few here:

Khan Academy

Michigan Department of Education

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.